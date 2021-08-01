SRI Holdings LLC Acquires Parkfield Insulation

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SRI Holdings LLC, an installer of insulation, fireplaces, garage doors, gutters, and specialty building products in Georgia and South Carolina, has acquired Parkfield Insulation, a long-time installer of insulation in the Columbus, Ohio Market. The combined company will do business as Parkfield Insulation and Bill Hatfield will remain with the company.

SRI's Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Caswell, commented, "Bill Hatfield has an impeccable reputation in Columbus, Ohio for excellent service and quality. I'm thrilled that we get to work together and see great opportunities for growth".

Bill Hatfield, Parkfield's owner added "I can focus on growing sales and Jeff and his team can handle all the administrative tasks. SRI has a wonderful technology platform and inside sales team that I'm excited to utilize. Our employees will also get access to an excellent set of employee benefits."

Parkfield will be fully integrated into SRI's systems by July 30, 2021 and is the fifth successfully acquired and integrated contractor over the past two years.

About SRI Holdings LLC

SRI Holdings LLC's subsidiaries provide installed services in Atlanta, Georgia; Augusta, Georgia; Savannah, Georgia; Charleston, South Carolina; and Columbia, South Carolina. We seek further acquisitions in the Southeast with installation companies that share our culture, provide excellent customer care, and are focused on advancing the lives of their employees and communities.

