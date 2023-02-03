|
03.02.2023 07:00:00
Sri Lanka Bondholder Group Letter to the IMF
NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Dear Managing Director Georgieva,
The Ad Hoc Group of Sri Lanka Bondholders (the "Bondholder Group") acknowledges the Sri Lankan authorities' engagement with their official creditors towards a resolution of the current crisis and restoration of debt sustainability.
The Bondholder Group further acknowledges that such engagement has recently resulted in the Government of India (in its letter to the IMF, dated January 16, 2023 (the "India Letter")) delivering letters of financing assurances, committing to support Sri Lanka and contribute to its efforts to restore debt sustainability by providing debt relief and financing consistent with the IMF Extended Fund Facility Arrangement (the "IMF Programme") and the IMF Programme targets indicated in the India Letter.
Similarly, the Bondholder Group through its Steering Committee stands ready to engage quickly and effectively with the Sri Lankan authorities to design and implement restructuring terms that would help Sri Lanka restore debt sustainability and allow the country to re-gain access to the international capital markets during the IMF Programme period.
Based on the limited information available to us at this time, including information contained in the India Letter, we understand that the IMF Programme's debt sustainability targets are identified as (i) reducing the ratio of public debt to GDP to 95% by 2032, (ii) limiting the central government's annual gross financing needs to GDP ratio to 13% in the period between 2027 and 2032, and central government annual foreign currency debt service at 4.5% of GDP in every year between 2027 and 2032 and (iii) closing of the external financing gap.
The Bondholder Group hereby confirms it is prepared to engage, through its Steering Committee, with the Sri Lankan authorities in restructuring negotiations consistent with the parameters of an IMF Programme and the targets specified therein (the "IMF Programme Targets"), which the Bondholder Group understands to be the targets identified in the India Letter; it being recognized that these negotiations will necessarily be further informed by the receipt of the forthcoming DSA. We would note that the finalization of an agreement will also be subject to the satisfaction of the following conditions:
Sincerely yours,
The Ad Hoc Group of Sri Lanka Bondholders
All media inquiries should be directed to Greenbrook Advisory at the addresses below:
Email / Telephone: GBSriLankaBondholderGroup@greenbrookadvisory.com / +44 (0) 20 7952 2000
James Madsen (jmadsen@greenbrookadvisory.com) and Bree Taylor (btaylor@greenbrookadvisory.com)
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sri-lanka-bondholder-group-letter-to-the-imf-301738080.html
SOURCE White & Case LLP
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX letztlich unter Druck -- DAX vorm Wochenende schwach -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende nun doch deutlich nach, und auch der deutsche Leitindex musste im Freitagshandel Verluste hinnehmen. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Asien waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.