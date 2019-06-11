SRV Group Plc - Managers' transactions

11.06.2019 09:30:00

Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:As Pontos BalticLegal Person
Position:Closely associated person
 
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name:Kokkila, Ilpo
Position:Member of the Board/Deputy member
 
Name:Kokkila, Timo
Position:Member of the Board/Deputy member
 
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:743700GB29FXC0VXF414_20190610164837_12
   
Issuer
Name:SRV Yhtiöt Oyj
LEI:743700GB29FXC0VXF414
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2019-06-10
Nature of the transaction:Disposal
  
 
Instrument:Financial Instrument Linked to a Share or a Debt Instrument
ISIN:FI4000384185
 
Volume:1
Unit price:202000.00000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:1.00000000000000
Volume weighted average price:00000000202000.00000 Euro


For further information, please contact:
Ilkka Pitkänen, CFO, Tel. +358 40 667 0906, ilkka.pitkanen@srv.fi

  
