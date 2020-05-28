SRX Awarded Top 10 Most Innovative Company

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SRX's solution solves for the complexity involved in analyzing and integrating all the data that goes into pharmacy bills for long-term care (LTC) and skilled nursing facilities. The technology integrates drug databases, facility formularies, pharmacy contracts, and regulatory and compliance considerations into its web-based application which provides detailed insight. The solution identifies areas for improving efficiencies, lowering costs and analyzing trends, and helping facilities receive the maximum eligible rebates.

The company, founded in 2017, has experienced tremendous growth over the last three years, with many of the largest operators in the country having implemented its technology and services. Backed by a talented team of diverse industry experts, including pharmacists, account managers, and IT developers, SRX is able to offer their clients a superior product in the LTC and skilled nursing spheres. "The level of insight our technology offers, combined with the customer support and consulting we provide really puts us in a class of our own in this space" states Scott Taylor, CEO.

In addition to its core technology, SRX continues to innovate by responding to the current COVID-19 pandemic with the development of a mobile app, Bridge, that utilizes SMS text to pre-screen visitors at facilities, allow a channel of communication between residents and family members, and provide updates on critical COVID-19-related data. SRX has also leveraged a strategic partnership to create the Vaccine Direct program, which provides operators flu vaccines at wholesale pricing.

The broad capabilities and industry expertise of its team allows SRX to be agile in responding to key industry challenges. Taylor continues, "Our focus is always on innovating tech-forward solutions for the industry. Based on the relationships we have with facilities and operators, we have our ear to the ground in terms of identifying opportunities early on. And our incredibly talented software development team gives us the flexibility to quickly respond to market opportunities ahead of the competition."

SRX is a health technology company that helps long-term care and skilled nursing facilities to realize the lowest net cost on their pharmacy spend. For more information visit srx-tech.com

SOURCE SRX