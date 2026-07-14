SS Innovations International Aktie

SS Innovations International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3D31A / ISIN: US05453U2033

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14.07.2026 14:56:20

SS Innovations Appoints Veteran Medtech Finance Executive Sarah Romano As CFO

(RTTNews) - SS Innovations International, Inc. (SSII) announced Tuesday the appointment of Sarah Romano as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 3, 2026. Romano will be based in the United States.

Romano, a seasoned public company finance executive, brings in more than two decades of experience leading capital strategy, corporate growth, and financial operations in the medical technology and life sciences industries.

Most recently, Romano served as CFO of Vicarious Surgical, a robotic surgery company. Previously, she served as CFO of Entero Therapeutics and Kiora Pharmaceuticals, where she led capital raising activities, strategic transactions, SEC reporting, and investor relations programs.

Romano began her career as an auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Massachusetts.

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