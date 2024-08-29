SSAB Appoints Johnny Sjostrom As President And CEO, Effective Oct. 28

(RTTNews) - Swedish steel manufacturer SSAB AB (SSAAF) Thursday announced the appointment of Johnny Sjostrom as President and CEO, with effect from October 28.

Sjostrom, currently head of the division SSAB Special Steels, will succeed Martin Lindqvist, who previously announced that he is leaving the company for a board career. Lindqvist will remain President and CEO until October 27.

The CEO designate has been Head of SSAB Special Steels since 2019. In that role, he has worked to develop and grow the company's business for special steels. He has previously been CEO of Uddeholm and held different management positions at Outokumpu Stainless Oy.

Lennart Evrell, Chairman of the Board at SSAB, said, "He has solid technical knowledge and extensive experience within the industry in the Nordic region and internationally. With his background and experience, he is the right person to lead SSAB forward."