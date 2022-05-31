31.05.2022 15:00:00

SSB Bancorp, Inc Reports Unaudited Financial Results For the Four Months Ended April 30, 2022

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SSB Bancorp, Inc (OTC: SSBP – news) (the "Company"), the holding company for SSB Bank (the "Bank"), today announced the Company's unaudited, consolidated results of operations for the four months ended April 30, 2022.

Total assets increased $9.6 million to $244.5 million at April 30, 2022, from $234.9 million at December 31, 2021.  The increase in assets was due to an increase in deposits of $13.6 million.  Net loans decreased over the same period due to the payoffs of Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling $5.6 million.

Net earnings for the four months ended April 30, 2022, was $422,000 or $0.20 per basic and diluted share, compared to net earnings of $253,000 or $0.12 per basic and diluted share for the comparable four months of the prior year. 

Total interest and fee income increased by $249,000, or 8.57%, when comparing the results of the four months ended April 30, 2022, with the four months ended April 30, 2021.  This is mainly due to the increase in average net loans to $195.4 million from $179.7 million when comparing the two periods.

Interest expense decreased $201,000, or 22.6%, to $689,000 in the four months ended April 30, 2022, from $890,000 in the four months ended April 30, 2021.  The decrease in interest expense is due to lower costs of deposits and borrowings due to market interest rates.  The volume of deposits increased by $12.9 million when comparing the two periods, while interest expense from deposits dropped by $135,000, or 20.0%.

Noninterest income has dropped by $96,000, or 22.2% to $337,000 from $433,000 when comparing the four months ended April 30, 2022, with the four months ended April 30, 2021.  With the rise in market interest rates, mortgage loan production has decreased, and has resulted in a decrease in gain on sale of loans of $195,000 when comparing the two periods.  Offsetting this decrease is the increase in payment processing sponsorship fees of $71,000 when comparing the two periods.

Noninterest expense increased by $83,000, or 4.0% to $2.1 million.  This was mainly due to the increase in data processing expense of $49,000 due to an increase in payment network activity when comparing the four months ended April 30, 2022, with the four months ended April 30, 2021.

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects", "believes", "anticipates", "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

 


SSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary






Consolidated Financial Highlights






(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)




















For the four months ended April 30,








2022


2021






Operating Data:











Total interest and dividend income

$

3,150


$

2,901




Total interest expense


689



890




Net interest income


2,461



2,011






Net Provision for loan losses


107



62






Adoption of ASU 2016-13


(7)



-






Net interest income after provision for


2,361



1,949







loan losses











Total noninterest income


336



433






Total noninterest expense


2,147



2,064






Earnings before income taxes


550



318






Income taxes


128



65


















Net earnings

$

422


$

253


















Per Share Data:











Earnings per share, basic

$

0.20


$

0.12






Earnings per share, diluted


0.20



0.12






Dividends per share


-



-






Weighted average shares - basic


2,139,932



2,182,924






Weighted average shares - diluted


2,150,041



2,195,712
































At April 30,


At December 31,








2022


2021






Financial Condition Data:











Total assets

$

244,516


$

234,943






Cash and cash equivalents


29,621



15,920






Federal Home Loan Bank Stock, at cost


5,091



4,982






Loans receivable, net


192,095



196,598






Deposits


196,511



182,913






Federal Home Loan Bank advances


19,250



19,250






Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility advances


4,370



8,627






Total stockholders' equity


23,420



23,160





 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssb-bancorp-inc-reports-unaudited-financial-results-for-the-four-months-ended-april-30-2022-301557502.html

SOURCE SSB Bancorp, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SSB Bancorp Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu SSB Bancorp Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SSB Bancorp Inc Registered Shs 8,10 1,76% SSB Bancorp Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Impulse fehlen: ATX gibt leicht nach -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fällt am Mittwoch leicht in die Verlustzone zurück, während sich der deutsche Leitindex mit Gewinnen zeigt. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen