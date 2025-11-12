SSE H1 Pretax Profit Declines; Announces 5-yr Investment Plan

(RTTNews) - SSE plc (SSE.L) reported that its first half pretax profit declined to 586.3 million pounds from 845.9 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 26.4 pence compared to 47.6 pence. Adjusted profit before tax declined to 521.5 million pounds from 724.7 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 36.1 pence compared to 50.7 pence. For the six months ended 30 September 2025, revenue was 4.63 billion pounds compared to 4.46 billion pounds, previous year.

SSE reconfirmed divisional adjusted operating profit expectations for full-year 2025/26 and 2026/27. The Group also reconfirmed 2026/27 adjusted earnings per share guidance of between 175 - 200 pence.

SSE plc announced a fully-funded, 33 billion pounds five-year investment plan, significantly increasing exposure to UK electricity Networks. The investment plan to 2029/30 targets around 80% or 27 billion pounds to be invested in regulated UK electricity Networks and around 20% or 6 billion pounds selectively in Renewables and system Flexibility. The plan targets 7 - 9% adjusted earnings per share CAGR to between 225 - 250 pence in 2029/30.

