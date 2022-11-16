|
SSE PLC H1 Adj. Profit Rises
(RTTNews) - SSE PLC (SSE.L) reported that its first-half adjusted pretax profit increased to 559.4 million pounds from 174.2 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 41.8 pence compared to 10.5 pence.
Reported loss before tax was 511.0 million pounds compared to profit of 1.69 billion pounds, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 39.7 pence compared to profit of 103.4 pence.
Revenue from continuing operations increased to 5.63 billion pounds from 3.54 billion pounds, last year.
Looking forward, the Group continues to expect adjusted earnings per share for the full year of at least 120 pence. The Group continues to expect adjusted EPS to grow at a CAGR of between 7-10% over the five years to March 2026.
