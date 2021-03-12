SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION’S ANNUAL REPORT 2020 HAS BEEN PUBLISHED

SSH Communications Security Corporation has published its Annual Report for 2020 on its website at Financial Reports.



The Annual Report contains the Report of the Board of Directors, the Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements, and the Auditor's Report.

A PDF file of the Annual Report is attached to this release.

SSH Communications Security Corporation also voluntarily publishes its Financial Statements in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The format is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML) and the primary statements have been labeled with XBRL tags. These XBRL tags have not been subject to audit. The Financial Statement is attached to this release as an XHTML file and it is available on the SSH Website at Financial Reports.

Helsinki, March 12, 2021

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

Niklas Nordström

CFO

Further Info:

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 5410543

