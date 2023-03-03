+++ Rückkehr der Zinsen ▪ 2023 optimales Marktumfeld für Zertifikate ▪ raiffeisenzertifikate.at ▪ in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
03.03.2023 10:00:00

SSH Communications Security Corporation’s Report of the Board of Directors and Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement, and Remuneration Report for 2022 published

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION - STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – March 3, 2023, AT 11:00 A.M. EET

SSH Communications Security Corporation has today published the Report of the Board of Directors, Financial Statements, and Auditor's Report for 2022. In addition, SSH has also published its Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2022.

All these documents have been attached to this release as PDF files, and they are also available on SSH's website at: https://www.ssh.com/investors

The 2022 Annual Report will be published during Week 11, as previously announced.

In Helsinki, March 3, 2023


SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

Michael Kommonen
Chief Financial Officer

For further information, please contact:
Michael Kommonen, CFO, tel. +358 40 1835836
Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552

Distribution:        
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Major Media
www.ssh.com

About SSH
SSH helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit, and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies and major organizations in the Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segment. We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications and secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with a global network of certified partners, ensure customer success. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssh.com.

 

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tectia Corporation Oyjmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Tectia Corporation Oyjmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tectia Corporation Oyj 1,93 1,05% Tectia Corporation Oyj

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinsen bleiben im Fokus: Dow schließt fester -- ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag in Grün. Zum Wochenausklang entwickelten sich die US-Börsen freundlich. An den größten Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich die Anleger am letzten Handelstag der Woche gut gelaunt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen