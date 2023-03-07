Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
07.03.2023 12:00:00

SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

SSH Communications Security Plc. has today received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Teemu Tunkelo
Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj
LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 26759/5/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-03-07
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Name of the instrument: SSH Communications Security Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2019A
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 50000 Unit price: 0.24 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 50000 Volume weighted average price: 0.24 EUR


For further information, please contact:
Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.ssh.com


