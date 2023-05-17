SSH’s member of the Board of Directors, Sampo Kellomäki, has passed away

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION – STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – MAY 17, 2023, AT 15:00 EEST



SSH Communications Security Oyj's member of the board of directors, Sampo Kellomäki, passed away from a serious illness on 16 May 2023.

Sampo has been a board member of SSH Communications Security since 2020.

"I would like to thank Sampo for his significant contribution to the company's development and growth. It has been a privilege to know and work with Sampo. We would like to express our condolences to Sampo's family, friends, and loved ones," says Henri Österlund, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SSH.

Company's Board of Directors will now consist of four members.

