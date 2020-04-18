SSM Health Foundation - St. Louis Launches Urgent Response Fund to Help COVID-19 Frontline Health Providers

ST. LOUIS, Mo., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis has launched an Urgent Response Fund to support frontline St. Louis health care workers through the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure those caring for our community receive the resources and care they need to continue in their work. All donations directly—and quickly—provide vital resources for the most essential needs of health care providers and the patients they serve. The SSM Health Urgent Response Fund supports:



Basic frontline supplies and needs

Testing and diagnostics capacity

Employee relief efforts

Care for caregivers and their families

"Support through this Fund from organizations and individuals provides speed and flexibility, which are essential elements in saving lives during crisis situations," said Paul R. Ross, President of SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis. "Fast action has been a priority for us since COVID-19 was announced as an official pandemic on March 11. The Urgent Response Fund was activated less than two weeks later, and we started receiving donations the day of the public launch on March 31."

To date, many individuals, corporations, and organizations throughout the St. Louis region have contributed to the SSM Health Urgent Response Fund. Gifts of all sizes are welcome and will help alleviate the incredible burden COVID-19 is placing on our region's health care system. The impact of donations has already been actualized.

"Already, we are seeing the impact of the Urgent Response Fund," said Ross. "One patient's daughter maintains that FaceTime communications from the hospital, made possible by iPads purchased through the Fund, helped her father recover from the Coronavirus. In fact, she was so inspired by the power of this technology that she went on to raise $10,000 for the SSM Health Foundation to purchase iPad minis to distribute to all ministries."

Find out more about her story here: https://www.ksdk.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/father-almost-dies-from-covid-19-but-daughter-says-he-made-improvements-after-encouraging-him-through-facetime/63-df721436-0aee-42fa-9e1e-dbeafccceb80

Individuals, corporations, and organizations seeking an efficient way to deliver immediate resources for the ever-emerging health care needs are encouraged to contribute at http://www.givetossmhealth.org/urgentreponse/.

About SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis

SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis was founded in 2018 to unify philanthropic efforts and elevate community impact for SSM Health DePaul Hospital – St. Louis, SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, SSM Health St. Claire Hospital – Fenton, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – St. Charles, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Wentzville, and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital – St. Louis. The Foundation serves as a cohesive community of supporters, health care professionals, corporate leaders, community donors, and volunteers to make an impact on health care in the communities SSM Health serves across the region. Inspired by the mission of the founding sisters who, in 1872, began their ministry of healing with $5 and a basket to collect donations, the Foundation strives to serve by seeking financial support for SSM Health hospitals. For more information, please visit http://www.givetossmhealth.org.

