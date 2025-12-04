SSP Group Posts Higher Revenue But Reports Loss On Higher Impairments

(RTTNews) - SSP Group plc, (SSPG.L) an operator of food and beverage outlets across global travel hubs, on Thursday reported revenue of GBP 3.64 billion for the year ended 30 September 2025, up from GBP 3.43 billion a year earlier.

The underlying net income for FY2025 stood at GBP 88.4 million, a rise from GBP 64.9 million in FY2024. The company reported earnings per share of 11.0 pence, which is better than 3.4 pence last year. Still, on an IFRS basis, earnings per share dropped to 9.3 pence, down from 3.4 pence the year before.

Operating profit climbed to GBP 269.1 million, but IFRS operating profit took a big hit, dropping to GBP 86.1 million, mainly because of GBP 183 million in one-off costs, which included GBP 116.8 million in impairments.

The Group reported an IFRS loss before tax of GBP 10.4 million, compared to a profit of GBP 118.6 million from the previous year.

On a brighter note, SSP mentioned that FY26 has kicked off well, with revenue increasing by 6 percent in the first eight weeks. The company is optimistic about hitting earnings per share towards the higher end of its 12.9p-13.9p range and expects to generate over GBP 100 million in free cash flow.

SSPG.L is currently trading at GBP 165.05 up GBP 16.95 or 11.44 percent on the London Stock Exchange.