SSR Mining announces Voting Results From 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

DENVER, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX:SSR) ("SSR Mining" or "the Company") announces that each of the ten nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of SSR Mining on Friday, May 21, 2021. Voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Name Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld A.E. Michael Anglin 141,198,474 99.14% 1,225,838 0.86% Rod Antal 142,176,805 99.83% 247,507 0.17% Thomas R. Bates, Jr. 142,224,982 99.86% 199,331 0.14% Brian R. Booth 128,195,730 90.01% 14,228,583 9.99% Edward C. Dowling, Jr. 129,422,951 90.87% 13,001,361 9.13% Simon A. Fish 140,913,368 98.94% 1,510,944 1.06% Alan P. Krusi 142,056,629 99.74% 367,684 0.26% Beverlee F. Park 142,165,864 99.82% 258,448 0.18% Grace Kay Priestly 141,975,907 99.69% 448,405 0.31% Elizabeth A. Wademan 142,189,439 99.84% 234,873 0.16%

At the Meeting, the shareholders of SSR Mining also approved: (i) the appointment of the auditor and authorized the directors to set the auditor's remuneration; (ii) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting SSR Mining's approach to executive compensation; and (iii) a resolution approving SSR Mining's 2021 Share Compensation Plan.

The voting results for each resolution are set out below:



Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Appointment of Auditor 150,432,746 96.17% 5,990,600 3.83%











Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation 136,771,128 96.04% 5,646,552 3.96% Approval of 2021 Share Compensation Plan 105,232,673 73.89% 37,185,005 26.11%

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing assets located in the USA, Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets in the USA, Turkey, Mexico, Peru, and Canada. In 2020, the four operating assets produced approximately 711,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

SSR Mining Contacts:

F. Edward Farid, Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer

SSR Mining Inc.

E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com

Phone: +1 (888) 338-0046 or +1 (604) 689-3846

