SSY Group Aktie

SSY Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14VQ9 / ISIN: KYG8406X1034

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27.03.2026 06:59:23

SSY Group FY25 Profit Drops On Weak Revenues; Cuts Dividend- Update

(RTTNews) - SSY Group Ltd., (LJUIF, 2005.HK), a Chinese pharmaceutical manufacturer, reported Friday lower profit in fiscal 2025 with weak revenues. The company also announced a cut in dividend.

In Hong Kong, the shares were trading at HK$2.420, up 1.26 percent.

In fiscal 2025, net profit attributable to Equity shareholders of the Company HK$470.64 million, down 55.6 percent from HK$1.06 billion.

Earnings per share were HK$0.1605, compared to prior year's HK$0.3581.

Revenue was approximately HK$4.17 billion, decrease of 27.8 percent from HK$5.77 billion a year ago.

In terms of Renminbi, the company achieved a revenue of around RMB3.81 billion, representing a decrease of 27.6 percent as compared to last year.

Further, the Board recommended a final dividend of HK$0.03 per share, down from HK$0.095 per share last year, payable on June 4 to the shareholders in the register of members on May 21.

Total dividend for the year was HK$0.08 per share, representing a decrease of 54.3 percent as compared to last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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