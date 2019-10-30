St. Andrews Country Club Awarded 2019 North America Best Day Spa

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- St. Andrews Country Club of Boca Raton, FL announces that it has been awarded the 2019 North America Best Day Spa by World Spa Awards, a dynamic program designed to reward leading organizations in the spa industry and to promote spa tourism worldwide.

"We are honored and proud to have been recognized as the 2019 North America's Best Day Spa by World Spa Awards at the Armani Dubai Hotel on October 21. Throughout the year, a record number of votes were cast by leading spa and wellness professionals, as well as our valued members. This is one of World Spa's highest accolades and confirms our commitment to our members, to excellence, and to our determination to become the undisputed market leader. Our team is the best of the best and I am honored to lead them and continue to make our members proud. Thank you to all of you who support us and also those who voted," said Dawn MacLellan, Director of Spa & Salon at St. Andrews Country Club. MacLellan also currently serves as a member of the International Spa Association Board of Directors.

"The St. Andrews Country Club Board of Governors, membership and professional staff are honored to receive the esteemed 2019 North America Best Day Spa award. Our commitment to providing our members, their families and guests with premier club facilities and amenities while delivering excellence in personal service is driven by our mission statement," says Craig D. Martin, C.C.M. and St. Andrews Country Club General Manager/C.O.O. "Each of our Spa & Salon employees continue to deliver on our brand promise consistently and I congratulate Dawn and her team on earning this award."

About St. Andrews Country Club

St. Andrews Country Club of Boca Raton, resident-only Distinguished Club of the World ranked in the Top Ten of America's Healthiest Club's is internationally recognized for magnificent estate residences and recently completed $25 million in renovations including an 11,000 sq. ft. spa and salon. The Club features superior amenities, two 18-hole championship golf courses, including an Arnold Palmer Signature Design® and a new Fazio II. The club offers a comprehensive Golf Performance Center with indoor hitting bay, private practice area, V1 Digital Coaching System and FlightScope Launch Monitor® technologies, and a Callaway Golf® branded club fitting area. The Club also features a stand-alone fitness and tennis center, and a 125,000 square foot completely remodeled Clubhouse, and five dining venues. A pristine recreation & aquatic center features three pools, poolside dining, Splash Club and state-of-the-art playground equipment and air-conditioned game room. St. Andrews has played host to numerous PGA golf exhibitions led by touring pros such as Phil Mickelson, Arnold Palmer, John Daly and Rocco Mediate, and is the home course to LPGA Touring Professional and resident Morgan Pressel. Please visit http://www.standrewscc.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest and Instagram.

