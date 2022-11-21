|
21.11.2022 15:00:00
St. Baldrick's Foundation Awards Over $1.2M in Childhood Cancer Research Grants Nationwide
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Baldrick's Foundation, the nation's largest charitable funder of childhood cancer research grants, is proud to announce its newest round of infrastructure grants amounting to more than $1.2 million. Twenty-seven grants were awarded across 20 states to expand patient access to pediatric cancer clinical trials and to accelerate scientific discoveries to conquer kids' cancer.
Made possible by St. Baldricks volunteers and generous donors, these grants are critical to ensuring that more kids are treated on clinical trials – often a child's last chance for a cure.
Clinical trials are the last stage of research, leading to new approved drugs and/or therapies that improve the quality of life for patients and survivors. The Foundation's infrastructure grants support programs and the personnel necessary to open and coordinate clinical trials.
"Research is hope and the dedication and generosity of the St. Baldrick's community equips researchers to save children's lives," said Kathleen Ruddy, St. Baldrick's CEO. "Countless children are alive today because of volunteers, donors, and researchers. Together, they make more childhood cancer survivors."
The latest grants bring the total of research funded by the St. Baldrick's Foundation to $324 million and 1,701 grants since 2005.
The following institutions received grants:
- Arizona
- Phoenix Children's Hospital, Phoenix
- California
- Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC), Orange
- Loma Linda University, Loma Linda
- University of California, Los Angeles
- Valley Children's Healthcare, Madera
- University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco
- Connecticut
- Connecticut Children's, Hartford
- District of Columbia
- Children's National Medical Center (WDC), Washington
- Florida
- St. Joseph's Children's Hospital of Tampa, Tampa
- Georgia
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Atlanta
- Illinois
- Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, Chicago
- Indiana
- Indiana University, Bloomington
- Iowa
- Blank Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, Des Moines
- Louisiana
- Children's Hospital New Orleans, New Orleans
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation, New Orleans
- Michigan
- Children's Hospital of Michigan Foundation, Detroit
- Missouri
- SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, St. Louis
- New Jersey
- St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, Paterson
- New Mexico
- University of New Mexico HSC, Albuquerque
- New York
- The Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at the Bernard & Millie Duker Children's Hospital at Albany Medical Center, Albany
- SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse
- North Carolina
- Wake Forest University Health Sciences, Winston-Salem
- South Carolina
- Bon Secours St. Francis Health System, Greenville
- Texas
- El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation, El Paso
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio), San Antonio
- Virginia
- Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters, Norfolk
- Wisconsin
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay
The next round of grants will be announced in January 2023. For more information about St. Baldrick's Foundation Grants or ways to get involved, please visit StBaldricks.org.About St. Baldrick's Foundation
Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charitable funder of childhood cancer research grants, is on a mission to Conquer Kids' Cancer by supporting the most promising research to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital – you support virtually every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now -- and those diagnosed in the future -- will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the training of the next generation of researchers , to life-saving clinical trials. Visit StBaldricks.org and help #ConquerKidsCancer.


