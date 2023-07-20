20.07.2023 18:00:00

St. Baldrick's Foundation Funds $8.4 Million in Grants

Grants will support the best childhood cancer research

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the nation's largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, is proud to announce the newest round of research grants totaling $8.4 million. The grants will support 34 projects at 23 leading academic and research institutions with a goal to find cures and better treatments for childhood cancers.

(PRNewsfoto/St. Baldrick's Foundation)

The projects include research to improve treatment effectiveness, reduce side effects, understand the biology of pediatric cancers, identify predictive factors, address disparities, and develop innovative therapies to improve the lives of kids with cancer. 

Grants were awarded in the following categories:

Consortium Research Grant - Funding given to groups of researchers at multiple institutions who are collaborating on projects with great promise.

International Scholar - Awards to train researchers from low- and middle- income countries to prepare them to answer specific research questions related to childhood cancer in their home country.

Research Grant - Funding for research projects that look to find new and better cures for childhood cancer.

St. Baldrick's Scholar - Three or more years of funding given to early career professionals who are pursuing exciting research and without funding might have to leave the field.

New grants were awarded to:  

Alabama  

  • Jacksonville State University, Jacksonville  

California   

Georgia  

Illinois

Massachusetts   

Maryland  

Minnesota  

North Carolina  

New York  

Ohio  

Pennsylvania  

South Carolina   

Tennessee  

Texas   

Since 2005, St. Baldrick's has granted over $338 million to fund the best childhood cancer research, wherever it takes place.

The next set of grants will be announced in November, supported by donations made between now and October. To learn more about the research these specific grants are supporting, check out the St. Baldrick's blog. For more information about St. Baldrick's Foundation grants or ways to get involved, please visit StBaldricks.org

About St. Baldrick's Foundation  

Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, is on a mission to Conquer Kids' Cancer by supporting the most promising research to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital – you support virtually every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now — and those diagnosed in the future — will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the training of the next generation of researchers, to lifesaving clinical trials. Visit StBaldricks.org and help #ConquerKidsCancer. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-baldricks-foundation-funds-8-4-million-in-grants-301881664.html

SOURCE St. Baldrick's Foundation

