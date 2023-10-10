|
10.10.2023 18:11:21
St Barbara shares rise as prefeasibility puts Nova Scotia project capex at $133m
St Barbara Limited (ASX: SBM) announced on Tuesday the completion of the Pre-feasibilityStudy of its 100% owned 15 Mile gold project, in Trafalgar, Nova Scotia.According to the PFS, the project has an estimated capital cost of A$207 million ($133 million).15 Mile is expected to have an all-in sustaining cost of $928/oz and could produce between 55,000 oz/y and 60,000 oz/y over an 11-year mine life.The PFS estimated a post-tax net present value of $127 million and a post-tax internal rate of return of 20.3%, using a long-term gold price of $1,092/oz.The PFS was based on an ore reserve of 618,000 oz of contained gold and a mineral resource of 836,000 oz of contained gold.“With this strong PFS result, St Barbara will now focus on preparation of an updated environmental and social impact assessment for this new standalone design of the 15 Mile project,” said CEO Andrew Strelein.Shares of St Barbara rose 5% by 12:10 p.m. EDT. The company has a market capitalization of A$155 million ($99 million).Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
