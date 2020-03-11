ST Engineering iDirect Awarded WTA Teleport Technology of the Year for Newtec Dialog®

HERNDON, Va., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a company of ST Engineering North America, has been presented with the World Teleport Association's (WTA) 2020 Teleport Technology of the Year for its Newtec Dialog® platform at SATELLITE 2020.

Giving operators the ability to offer a variety of mobile and fixed services through a future-proof system, the Dialog platform features a flexible licensing model and modular hub architecture that enables service providers to "pay-as-they-grow." It is easy to upgrade, with service providers able to add outbound carriers, return technologies, and throughput capabilities to address new opportunities and markets quickly and directly. The range of applications the platform addresses includes consumer and enterprise Very Small Aperture Terminals, government and defence, broadcast, aeronautical, land-mobile, maritime, cellular backhaul and trunking.

ST Engineering iDirect's Thomas Van den Driessche, President of the Executive Strategic Board & Chief Commercial Officer, was presented with the esteemed award during the 25th annual Teleport Awards for Excellence Ceremony and Luncheon, held during this year's SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington D.C.

"As the satellite industry continues to go through a period of unprecedented and rapid change, successful business strategies need to be based on platforms and technologies that embrace change and increase profitability – and this is exactly what the Dialog does," said Van den Driessche. "Whether increasing their market share in a core market or entering a new sector, operators can utilize the Dialog platform to increase profitability in a very manageable and scalable way. We are delighted to have received this prestigious recognition from the WTA for the platform's capabilities."

The award follows a number of new contract wins for the Dialog platform. These include an agreement with satellite operator Kacific, that is using the platform to expand its broadband service delivery in underserved areas. Speedcast, a provider of remote communication and IT solutions, has also deployed Dialog to meet current and future growth requirements of global maritime and enterprise markets. This signing followed Marlink's selection of the platform to cover both enterprise and maritime market segments, further extending its collaboration with ST Engineering iDirect.

During the show, ST Engineering iDirect also unveiled new innovations for the Internet of Things sector and also its next generation MxDMA MRC technology, which sets a new benchmark for network performance and efficiency. These new technologies, solutions and the Dialog platform can be viewed at booth 1501.

ST Engineering North America is the U.S. headquarters of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense and engineering group specializing in the aerospace, electronics, land systems, and marine sectors. Based in Alexandria, VA, it has major operations across 17 cities in 13 states and employs about 5,000 people providing innovative products and solutions to commercial and government customers across diverse market segments.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering North America, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. Through the merger with Newtec, a recognized industry pioneer, the combined business unites over 35 years of innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges, and expands a shared commitment to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded under the names iDirect and Newtec, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is the world's largest TDMA enterprise VSAT manufacturer and is the leader in key industries including broadcast, mobility and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information on iDirect platforms please visit http://www.idirect.net. For Newtec platforms please visit http://www.newtec.eu.

