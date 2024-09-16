|
16.09.2024 13:14:05
St. James's Place's New CFO Caroline Waddington Takes Charge
(RTTNews) - St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) announced on Monday that Caroline Waddington has received the necessary regulatory approvals and was appointed Chief Financial Officer and a Director of the Company, effective September 16.
She replaces Craig Gentle, who retired from the business. Gentle will resign as a Director on October 11 and will remain with the company briefly to ensure a smooth transition.
Waddington comes from UBS, where she served as CFO for the group's UK Credit Suisse entities and held the COO position for Credit Suisse International. Before that, she was the CFO for the UK and EMEA regions at Credit Suisse.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!