St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Programme Acts as a Safety Net Amidst Unpredictability

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an interview with Business Insider, the CEO of St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Unit, Les Khan, reiterated the importance of the country's CBI Programme particularly in light of the coronavirus pandemic which halted tourism on the islands. Despite international borders still being closed to visitors, the CBI Programme remains a trusted safety net for the dual islands' economy.

Recently, the Government of St Kitts and Nevis announced a new limited-time offer for the Sustainable Growth Fund – an investment option under the CBI Programme. Until January 15th, 2021, a family of up to four can acquire citizenship for US$150,000 instead of the previous US$195,000. With demand for second citizenship surging due to the travel restrictions, the CBI Unit are expecting revenue to also grow during this time.

According to a recent government release, the SGF offer "will provide the resources to help us successfully fight COVID-19 and enhance the safety nets for those who have lost their jobs or income as a consequence." Similarly, in the Business Insider interview, Les Khan noted: "We expect that the CBI Programme will be a main driver for the next six months."

Established in 1984, St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Programme is recognised as the Platinum Standard brand within the investor immigration industry. With over three decades of experience, the dual-island nation operates the world's longest-standing CBI Programme, remaining a top choice for foreign investors. The fastest investment option to qualify for St Kitts and Nevis citizenship is the Sustainable Growth Fund, which was introduced in 2018 by Prime Minister Timothy Harris.

All applicants must successfully undergo due diligence checks. They can also opt for the Accelerated Application Process (AAP) which ensures issuance of citizenship within 60 days. St Kitts and Nevis is the only country to offer this option.

pr@csglobalpartners.com

www.csglobalpartners.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-kitts-and-nevis-citizenship-by-investment-programme-acts-as-a-safety-net-amidst-unpredictability-301104900.html

SOURCE CS Global Partners