St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Highlights Achievements under Citizenship by Investment Programme on Islands and Wider Industry

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent webinar, Prime Minister Timothy Harris addressed some of the achievements contributed by St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Programme both on the islands and in the broader investment migration industry. Established in 1984, the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis was the first to birth the CBI concept. It operates the world's longest-standing programme, opening its doors to foreign direct investment once applicants contribute via the Sustainable Growth Fund. The route, introduced in 2018, is considered the fastest and most straightforward path to a second citizenship.

According to PM Harris, the programme has been "integral" in the state's response to enhancing the quality of life on the dual islands. CBI has helped the government improve various sectors of society, including education, telecommunications, housing and aviation. St Kitts and Nevis also launched its Poverty Alleviation Programme with funds from the CBI Programme, enabling low-income families with a monthly stipend of $500. Most notably, since the global coronavirus outbreak, St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme has also been instrumental in keeping the nation afloat.

Aside from supporting citizens, the CBI Programme has witnessed a transformation over the last three decades that has contributed to it being recognised as a 'Platinum Standard' brand within the investment migration industry: "To have survived in an industry for over 30 years is no small achievement. So, we have the benefit of history, we have the benefit of being there longer, we have a better understanding of the marketplace, and we have become the most innovative in the marketplace and the most responsive. I think for all these, we are proud to say that we are what we really are - the Platinum brand, the oldest and the best and that certainly provides dividends for all who participate and of course for our country of St Kitts and Nevis," PM Harris said.

Successful applicants under St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme unlock increased global mobility with travel to 156 countries and territories, alternative business prospects and the ability to pass citizenship down for generations to come, establishing a future legacy for you and your family.

pr@csglobalpartners.com

www.csglobalpartners.com

SOURCE CS Global Partners