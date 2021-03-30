St. Paul Selects Jacobs as Design-Build Firm in Water Treatment Reliability Milestone

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint Paul Regional Water Services (SPRWS) has reached a major milestone in maintaining and enhancing its water system for future generations. Following a procurement strategy developed by the owner advisor team of Brown and Caldwell/Stantec, SPRWS has selected Jacobs (NYSE:J) to design and build improvements at the city's McCarrons Water Treatment Plant.

Its oldest portions dating back to the mid-1910s, the plant continues to perform well, producing 40 million gallons of high-quality drinking water per day for 450,000 people in Saint Paul and the surrounding communities.

Like many Midwest water utilities, SPRWS is addressing aging infrastructure to maintain reliable service to customers, enhance water quality, improve operation and maintenance, and provide sustainable and efficient facilities. The planned upgrades are considered vital in maintaining a dependable, viable water utility for future generations.

"This project represents the largest capital undertaking in the history of SPRWS," said SPRWS General Manager Steve Schneider. "As we look to enhance the livability of our city, we take pride in providing communities with high-quality, safe, affordable drinking water. Upgrading our water infrastructure reaffirms our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of public health."

Delivered by Jacobs via a phased, progressive design-build approach, the proposed improvements include new facilities for lime softening, recarbonation and ozone. Replacing the existing lime softening and recarbonation facilities will increase reliability while improving water quality, solids handling, and process efficiency. The addition of ozone will further protect public health while also improving the drinking water aesthetics through enhanced removal of unwanted color, taste and odor.

"We congratulate Saint Paul Regional Water Services on this important milestone and for their foresight and commitment to the communities they serve," said Brown and Caldwell Project Manager Harold Voth.

A global leader in water, Jacobs has 20 years in the water design-build space and has delivered more than 500 projects and programs. The Jacobs design-build team includes PCL Construction and Magney Construction, each having combined design and construction experience at the McCarrons facility and throughout the United States.

"For more than a century, the McCarrons Water Treatment Plant has served the St. Paul area well, producing safe, high-quality drinking water. With more stringent regulations and the challenge of meeting the needs of a growing community, the Jacobs design-build partnership will make the improvements in infrastructure and technology that are necessary to continue SPRWS' legacy of protecting public health today and well into the future," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Executive Vice President Ken Gilmartin.

Working alongside Brown and Caldwell and Jacobs is major sub-consultant Stantec, who is providing technical support and management throughout the project. The multidisciplinary team comprises local minority-owned, women-owned, and small business enterprise firms supporting the city's commitment to equity and inclusion, including, Sambatek, Buildings Consulting Group, and Pro-Ops, Inc.

Design, construction, startup, and commissioning of the improved McCarrons Water Treatment Plant is scheduled for completion by summer 2025.

