ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (Thailand) Awarded LEED Gold Certification for "STT Bangkok 1", Thailand's First Hyperscale Data Centre

BANGKOK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (Thailand) or "STT GDC Thailand", a leading data centre service provider, today announced that it has been awarded the LEED® Gold v.4 certification from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) for its STT Bangkok 1 data centre that will be ready for service in Q1 2021. With this, STT Bangkok 1 becomes the largest data centre building in Thailand to be LEED-certified.

The LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) green building program is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence. The certification demonstrates that STT Bangkok 1 has achieved high performance in areas such as water efficiency, energy use, indoor environmental quality, materials and resources, and location and transportation.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Supparat Singhara Na Ayutthaya, CEO of STT GDC Thailand, said: "This certification is a testament to our commitment to sustainability in the way we do business. Our goal is for our data centres to lower carbon emissions in the long term and reduce operating costs for our customers through an optimal power usage effectiveness (PUE) index while prioritising sustainable practices. This accomplishment sets our data centre apart from others in the industry. It also complements the industry benchmarks set earlier this year with STT Bangkok 1 being the first data centre to be awarded both the TIA-942 Rated-3 and Uptime Institute Tier III Design Document certifications."

"We look forward to delivering a level of service to customers that exceeds current industry standards. After STT Bangkok 1 is launched in Q1/2021, this same approach will be taken for our second data centre to maintain our environmental leadership in the data centre industry," said Mr. Singhara Na Ayutthaya.

