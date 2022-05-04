|
04.05.2022 22:19:31
STAAR Surgical Company Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $9.6 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $4.9 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, STAAR Surgical Company reported adjusted earnings of $14.4 million or $0.29 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.4% to $63.2 million from $50.8 million last year.
STAAR Surgical Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $9.6 Mln. vs. $4.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.19 vs. $0.10 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q1): $63.2 Mln vs. $50.8 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $295 Mln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu STAAR Surgical Companymehr Nachrichten
|
03.05.22
|Ausblick: STAAR Surgical Company gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
22.02.22
|Ausblick: STAAR Surgical Company informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
08.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: STAAR Surgical Company zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
04.11.21
|STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
02.11.21
|Ausblick: STAAR Surgical Company mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.08.21
|STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
02.08.21
|Ausblick: STAAR Surgical Company legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.02.21
|Ausblick: STAAR Surgical Company vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)