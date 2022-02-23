STAAR Surgical Company Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $4.92 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $3.33 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, STAAR Surgical Company reported adjusted earnings of $9.47 million or $0.19 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.3% to $59.00 million from $46.00 million last year.

STAAR Surgical Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $4.92 Mln. vs. $3.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.10 vs. $0.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.10 -Revenue (Q4): $59.00 Mln vs. $46.00 Mln last year.