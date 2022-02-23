|
23.02.2022 22:32:52
STAAR Surgical Company Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $4.92 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $3.33 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, STAAR Surgical Company reported adjusted earnings of $9.47 million or $0.19 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.3% to $59.00 million from $46.00 million last year.
STAAR Surgical Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $4.92 Mln. vs. $3.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.10 vs. $0.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.10 -Revenue (Q4): $59.00 Mln vs. $46.00 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu STAAR Surgical Companymehr Nachrichten
|
22.02.22
|Ausblick: STAAR Surgical Company informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
08.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: STAAR Surgical Company zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
04.11.21
|STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
02.11.21
|Ausblick: STAAR Surgical Company mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.08.21
|STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
02.08.21
|Ausblick: STAAR Surgical Company legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.03.21
|Why STAAR Surgical Company Stock Is Soaring Today (MotleyFool)
|
22.02.21
|Ausblick: STAAR Surgical Company vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)