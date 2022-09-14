STAAR Surgical Patient Awareness Campaign Launched In New York

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable lenses and companion delivery systems for the eye, today provided an update on activities related to the commercial introduction of its EVO Visian® Implantable Collamer® Lenses (EVO) in the U.S. EVO is an FDA-approved vision correction lens designed for the correction/reduction of myopia with and without astigmatism. EVO was approved by the FDA on March 25, 2022.

On September 7, singer, songwriter, and actor Joe Jonas participated in a media day in New York City with several national news and media outlets to discuss how much his life has improved after his doctor recently implanted EVO lenses in his eyes. Following the media event, Joe Jonas posted messages and videos to his more than 34 million followers on various social media accounts, including Instagram and Twitter, stating, "I’m thrilled to partner with EVO and talk about the amazing, life-changing new vision that I have. For those that are nearsighted like myself, I would have boxes of contacts in my bag for travelling, extras in my carry-on. Fast forward with the EVO procedure, I can see better than I’ve ever seen – in fact, I’m 20/10! I genuinely feel like I was given bionic vision. I am so grateful I got EVO lenses.” On September 13, ABC’s Good Morning America featured a segment on Joe Jonas’ journey to visual freedom with EVO lenses. Additional news and media outlets will also feature Joe’s story. Later this month, STAAR will initiate an omni-channel EVO advertising campaign which will provide a glimpse into Jonas’ journey to achieving visual freedom with EVO through a variety of settings in the star’s everyday life.

STAAR and Joe Jonas previously announced their EVO partnership on August 10, 2022. On the same day, STAAR posted a series of five videos on YouTube, "Meet EVO ICL: Now Available in the US,” to educate and inform potential U.S. patients about the EVO procedure. The YouTube videos, each approximately four to six minutes in length, are listed below and available at the following links: https://www.youtube.com/c/EVOVisianICL.

EVO ICL: The High-Tech Vision Correction Procedure You Need to Know About

How does EVO ICL work? Hint: It only takes about 30 minutes!

Nearsighted? Learn about the benefits of EVO ICL!

EVO ICL vs. LASIK: Know Your Vision Solutions

The Results Are IN: EVO ICL is FDA-Approved!

"The initial stages of our U.S. EVO launch are focused on informing and educating potential patients about vision correction with EVO,” said Caren Mason, President and CEO of STAAR Surgical. "We have certified hundreds of surgeons in the U.S. to perform the EVO procedure and are now commencing awareness and marketing activities. Our goal is to amplify the proven safety, effectiveness and patient satisfaction with our lenses in the U.S., demonstrating that a vision correction solution beyond glasses, contact lenses and LASIK exists. That solution is EVO.”

Certified EVO surgeons have been active on social media, including LinkedIn, sharing patient journeys to visual freedom with EVO. STAAR will introduce additional EVO patient ambassadors in the coming months, including a young NBA player and a Gen-Z actress, model and fashion icon. Other EVO patient ambassadors are also being introduced in key metropolitan areas. Already, EVO patients, model India Gants, winner of America’s Next Top Model and TV chef Jordan Andino have started sharing their positive EVO experience on social media accounts including Instagram and TikTok. Their enthusiastic sharing of the EVO experience adds more exciting and fun examples of the life enhancing visual freedom STAAR and its surgeon partners are excited to deliver to patients around the globe.

For more information about EVO Visian® Implantable Collamer® Lenses, visit EVOICL.com.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR, which has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery for over 40 years, designs, develops, manufactures and markets implantable lenses for the eye with companion delivery systems. These lenses are intended to provide visual freedom for patients, lessening or eliminating the reliance on glasses or contact lenses. All of these lenses are foldable, which permits the surgeon to insert them through a small incision. STAAR’s lens used in refractive surgery is called an Implantable Collamer® Lens or "ICL,” which includes the EVO Visian ICL™ product line. More than 2,000,000 Visian® ICLs have been sold to date and STAAR markets these lenses in over 75 countries. To learn more about the ICL go to: EVOICL.com. Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, the company operates manufacturing and packaging facilities in Aliso Viejo, CA, Monrovia, CA and Nidau, Switzerland. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.staar.com.

Safe Harbor

All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements about any of the following: product safety, effectiveness, or performance for any particular patient, and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include risks factors set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the caption "Risk Factors,” which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available in the "Investor Information” section of the company’s website under the heading "SEC Filings.” We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements due to new information or events. These statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Important Safety Information for EVO ICL

The EVO Visian ICL lens is intended to correct/reduce nearsightedness between -3.0 D up to -20.0 D and treat astigmatism from 1.0 D to 4.0 D. If you have nearsightedness within these ranges, EVO Visian ICL surgery may improve your distance vision without eyeglasses or contact lenses. Because the EVO Visian ICL corrects for distance vision, it does not eliminate the need for reading glasses, you may require them at some point, even if you have never worn them before. Since implantation of the EVO Visian ICL is a surgical procedure, before considering EVO Visian ICL surgery you should have a complete eye examination and talk with your eye care professional about EVO Visian ICL surgery, especially the potential benefits, risks, and complications. You should discuss the time needed for healing after surgery. Complications, although rare, may include need for additional surgical procedures, inflammation, loss of cells from the back surface of the cornea, increase in eye pressure, and cataracts. You should NOT have EVO Visian ICL surgery if your doctor determines that 1) the shape of your eye is not appropriate; 2) you do not meet the minimum endothelial cell density for your age at the time of implantation; 3) you have moderate to severe glaucoma; 4) your vision is not stable; or 5) if you are pregnant or nursing.

For additional information with potential benefits, risks and complications please visit EVOICL.com.

