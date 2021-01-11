STAAR Surgical Sees Q4, FY Results Above View

(RTTNews) - STAAR Surgical Co. (STAA) said it expects earnings per share to be about $0.06 and total net sales of $46 million for the fourth quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.02 per share and revenues of $43.39 million for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021, the company anticipates earnings per share to be about $0.12 and sales of about $163 million. Wall Street currently is looking for the fiscal year earnings of $0.08 per share on annual revenues of $160.84 million.

The company anticipates its first quarter 2021 revenue to be slightly down from its fourth quarter 2020 preliminary results which is consistent with its historic seasonality.

The company said it remains its growth targets of 25% compound annual revenue and 35% compound annual ICL unit growth over the three-year planning cycle with accelerating growth in 2022 benefitting from the building momentum of significant product initiatives and its expectations for a more normal business environment.

STAAR expects to report complete fourth quarter and fiscal year results on or about February 24.