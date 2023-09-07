STAAR Surgical to Host "Vision 2026” Investor Day on September 14, 2023

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable lenses for the eye, today announced that it will host an in-person Investor Day on Thursday, September 14, 2023, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time in New York City.

The "Vision 2026” Investor Day will highlight key company initiatives and projects including, several next generation product pipeline initiatives, as well as the significant global growth opportunities ahead for STAAR and its game-changing EVO ICL family of lenses for vision correction. Several leading refractive surgeons from around the world will speak to their experience with EVO ICL and share feedback from delighted EVO patients who no longer have to deal with the hassles of glasses and contact lenses and the reasons they chose EVO ICL.

Vision 2026, the in-person meeting, will be held at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York and take place from 8:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern Time. Advanced registration is required for in-person attendance.

A taped replay of the event will be available at the "Investors” section of the Company’s website.

Please contact Brian Moore at bmoore@staar.com with any questions.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR, which has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery for over 40 years, designs, develops, manufactures and markets implantable lenses for the eye. These lenses are intended to provide visual freedom for patients, lessening or eliminating the reliance on glasses or contact lenses. All of these lenses are foldable, which permits the surgeon to insert them through a small incision. STAAR’s lens used in refractive surgery is called an Implantable Collamer® Lens or "ICL”, which includes the EVO ICL™ product line. More than 2,000,000 ICLs have been sold to date and STAAR markets these lenses in over 75 countries. To learn more about the ICL go to: EVOICL.com. Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, the company operates manufacturing and packaging facilities in Aliso Viejo, CA, Monrovia, CA and Nidau, Switzerland. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.staar.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230907238444/en/