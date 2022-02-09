|
09.02.2022 13:00:00
STAAR Surgical to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results on February 23, 2022
STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable lenses and companion delivery systems for the eye, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 after the market close.
STAAR will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 23 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific to discuss its financial results and operational progress. To access the conference call (Access Code 142350), please dial 844-200-6205 for domestic participants and 929-526-1599 for international participants. The live webcast can be accessed from the investor relations section of the STAAR website at www.staar.com.
A taped replay of the conference call (Replay Code 610748) will be available beginning approximately one hour after the call’s conclusion for seven days. This replay can be accessed by dialing 866-813-9403 for domestic callers and 929-458-6194 for international callers. An archived webcast will also be available at www.staar.com.
About STAAR Surgical
STAAR, which has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery for over 30 years, designs, develops, manufactures and markets implantable lenses for the eye with companion delivery systems. These lenses are intended to provide visual freedom for patients, lessening or eliminating the reliance on glasses or contact lenses. All of these lenses are foldable, which permits the surgeon to insert them through a small incision. STAAR’s lens used in refractive surgery is called an Implantable Collamer® Lens or "ICL,” which includes the EVO Visian ICL™ product line. More than 1,000,000 Visian® ICLs have been implanted to date and STAAR markets these lenses in over 75 countries. To learn more about the ICL go to: www.discovericl.com. Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, the company operates manufacturing and packaging facilities in Aliso Viejo, CA, Monrovia, CA and Nidau, Switzerland. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.staar.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005281/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu STAAR Surgical Companymehr Nachrichten
|
08.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: STAAR Surgical Company zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
04.11.21
|STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
02.11.21
|Ausblick: STAAR Surgical Company mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.08.21
|STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
02.08.21
|Ausblick: STAAR Surgical Company legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.03.21
|Why STAAR Surgical Company Stock Is Soaring Today (MotleyFool)
|
22.02.21
|Ausblick: STAAR Surgical Company vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
09.02.21
|Erste Schätzungen: STAAR Surgical Company präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu STAAR Surgical Companymehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|STAAR Surgical Company
|68,98
|2,50%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerluste an den US-Börsen -- Nach Inflationsdaten: ATX schließt leichter -- DAX schlussendlich stabil -- Börsen in Asien gehen mit Gewinnen aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Donnerstagshandel ab, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendierte. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Zuvor zeigten sich die Börsen in Asien mit leicht freundlicher Tendenz.