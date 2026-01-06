STAAR Surgical Company Aktie

STAAR Surgical Company für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870353 / ISIN: US8523123052

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.01.2026 15:08:55

STAAR Surgical To Terminate Alcon Merger Agreement, Stock Down In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA), Tuesday announced that it did not receive the necessary stockholder votes to approve the merger agreement with Alcon at the Special Meeting of Stockholders.

Following the announcement, which is based on preliminary estimates by STAAR's proxy solicitor, the company plans to terminate Alcon merger agreement and continue to remain a standalone, publicly traded company.

CEO Stephen Farrell commented, "We respect the outcome of the vote and look forward to working collaboratively with shareholders to ensure the best possible outcome for STAAR as a stand-alone company."

In the pre-market hours, STAA is moving down 18.55 percent, to $19.50 on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu STAAR Surgical Companymehr Nachrichten