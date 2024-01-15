15.01.2024 15:15:00

Stabilisation transactions with AS Infortar shares – end of stabilisation period notice

This notice is published with reference to the initial public offering of the shares of AS Infortar ("Infortar”) and should be read in conjunction with Infortar’s public offering, listing and admission to trading prospectus dated 24 November 2023 (the "Prospectus”), together with Infortar’s notification on the results of the initial public offering of its shares and final price dated 11 December 2023.

Infortar informs that during the Stabilisation Period from 14 December 2023 to 13 January 2024 the following stabilisation measures on following conditions were carried out by Swedbank AS as the Stabilising Arranger: 

Company:AS Infortar
Securities:INFORTAR LIHTAKTSIA, ISIN code: EE3100149394
Ticker:INF1T
Stabilising Arranger:Swedbank AS
Trading Venue:Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange
Stabilisation Period Start Date:14 December 2023
Stabilisation Period End Date:13 January 2024

For each of the dates during the Stabilisation Period when stabilisation transactions were carried out, the price range and volume were the following:

Stabilisation transaction(s):

Execution DateVolume (number of shares)Lowest PriceHighest PriceVolume weighted average pricePrice

Currency		Trading

Venue
14.12.2023325626.0026.0026.00EURNasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange
19.12.2023103626.0026.0026.00EURNasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange
20.12.2023692726.0026.0026.00EURNasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange
21.12.2023112426.0026.0026.00EURNasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange
22.12.2023709826.0026.0026.00EURNasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange
27.12.2023476726.0026.0026.00EURNasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange
28.12.2023126026.0026.0026.00EURNasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange
29.12.202380026.0026.0026.00EURNasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange
02.01.202417825.9025.9025.90EURNasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange
03.01.202413925.8025.8025.80EURNasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange
05.01.2024105725.8025.8025.80EURNasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange
08.01.2024301825.7025.7025.70EURNasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange
09.01.2024248025.6025.6025.60EURNasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange
10.01.2024358125.6025.6025.60EURNasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange
11.01.2024198125.5025.5025.50EURNasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange
12.01.20245925.5025.5025.50EURNasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange

Further enquiries:

Stabilising Arranger

Temis Kaas

Swedbank AS Trading Area Manager
E-mail: temis.kaas@swedbank.ee
Telephone: +372 888 1652

Infortar operates in five countries, the company's main fields of activity are energy, shipping and real estate. Infortar owns a 42% stake in AS Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in AS Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 100,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, printing, taxi business and other areas. A total of 104 companies belong to the Infortar group: 48 subsidiaries, 5 affiliated companies and 50 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 1,333 people.

Kadri Laanvee

Head of Investor Relations of AS Infortar
E-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee
Telephone: +372 5156662


