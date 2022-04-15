Stability Cannabis Surpasses 25,000 Patient Milestone

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stability Cannabis reaches a milestone of 25,000 unique patients served at its two metro Oklahoma City dispensaries, representing nearly 7% of all medical marijuana patients statewide.

"Stability continues our mission of helping patients access affordable, high-quality medicine. This milestone of having served and supported more than 25,000 unique medical marijuana patients is an important step in fulfilling our goal of leading the Oklahoma cannabis industry" said chief executive officer Denver Kitch. "Stability has now served patients from all 77 counties in Oklahoma. Having patients literally driving across the state to visit a Stability dispensary is exceptional" Kitch added.

To celebrate, Stability Cannabis is hosting a patient appreciation event including significant discounts and in store specials through April 24, 2022.

Oklahoma boasts one of the most robust medical marijuana markets in the United States. "Stability anticipates the medical marijuana industry to generate more than $130 million in combined tax remittances to the state and local municipalities in 2022" said David Lewis, chief operating officer of Stability Cannabis and member of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Advisory Council. "Patient counts also continue to climb incrementally across the state" Lewis added.

Stability Cannabis dispensaries operate 24 hours per day, 7 days per week. "The tagline patients associate with Stability is 'Always Open, Let's Go!' The hours of operation reflect our approach to inclusive patient access" commented Austin Clay, chief cultivation officer.

About Stability Cannabis

Oklahoma City based Stability Cannabis operates one of the largest cannabis cultivation, processing and retail operations in the American Midwest. Learn more at StabilityCannabis.com.

