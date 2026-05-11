Stabilus SE To Sell Fabreeka, Tech Products To VMC Group; Reaffirms FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Stabilus SE (SIUAF, STM.DE), a supplier of motion control solutions, on Monday announced the sale of subsidiaries Fabreeka and Tech Products to VMC Group for about $92 million.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026.

The divestiture forms part of the company's strategy to sharpen focus on its core motion control business and high-growth automation areas.

The company said that the net proceeds from the transaction will mainly be used for debt reduction and strengthening the balance sheet.

Fabreeka and Tech Products generated combined revenue of about $32 million and adjusted EBIT of about $8.9 million in fiscal year 2025.

The company also said the transaction will have no impact on its fiscal year 2026 guidance.

Looking ahead, the company continues to expect fiscal year 2026 revenue in the range of 1.1 billion euros to 1.3 billion euros, adjusted EBIT margin of 10% to 12%.

On Friday, Stabilus SE closed trading, 4.32% higher at EUR18.36 on the XETRA.