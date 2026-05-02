Visa Aktie
WKN DE: A0NC7B / ISIN: US92826C8394
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02.05.2026 10:00:00
Stablecoin Transactions Will Soon Overtake Visa and Mastercard. Here's How to Invest.
A friend asked me recently what the fuss was about stablecoins. After all, he said, aren't they just like using online banking or mobile phone payments, but with less regulation? From a consumer point of view, he has a point. A customer can swipe a card to make an immediate purchase without being affected by settlement times or transaction fees, which merchants often pay and tack on to prices.The appeal of stablecoins -- blockchain versions of traditional currencies -- is that they offer lower transaction costs and faster payment settlement, reducing the behind-the-scenes friction in payments. According to research from The Motley Fool, it can take days for a debit or credit card transaction to fully settle -- the point where it is finalized, and the seller receives the money. Blockchains can do it in minutes.The biggest benefit of stablecoins for today's consumers is that they reduce the costs of global money transfers, which currently average 6.5% of the transfer amount. Even so, my friend was missing the bigger picture. If stablecoins become the default way to pay for goods and services, it would be similar to the shift from cash to credit cards. We're talking about a change in the world's financial plumbing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Visa Inc.
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30.04.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones steigt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones am Donnerstagnachmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
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29.04.26
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones sackt schlussendlich ab (finanzen.at)
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29.04.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite steigt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels (finanzen.at)
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29.04.26
|Visa meldet kräftiges Wachstum bei Erlösen und Ergebnis - Aktie springt an (dpa-AFX)
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29.04.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
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29.04.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich am Mittwochnachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Visa Inc.
|29.04.26
|Visa Buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.26
|Visa Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.04.26
|Visa Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.02.26
|Visa Buy
|UBS AG
|21.01.26
|Visa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.04.26
|Visa Buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.26
|Visa Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.04.26
|Visa Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.02.26
|Visa Buy
|UBS AG
|21.01.26
|Visa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.04.26
|Visa Buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.26
|Visa Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.04.26
|Visa Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.02.26
|Visa Buy
|UBS AG
|21.01.26
|Visa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MasterCard Inc.
|430,10
|-4,46%
|Visa Inc.
|281,80
|-1,66%