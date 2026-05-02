Visa Aktie

Visa für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0NC7B / ISIN: US92826C8394

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02.05.2026 10:00:00

Stablecoin Transactions Will Soon Overtake Visa and Mastercard. Here's How to Invest.

A friend asked me recently what the fuss was about stablecoins. After all, he said, aren't they just like using online banking or mobile phone payments, but with less regulation? From a consumer point of view, he has a point. A customer can swipe a card to make an immediate purchase without being affected by settlement times or transaction fees, which merchants often pay and tack on to prices.The appeal of stablecoins -- blockchain versions of traditional currencies -- is that they offer lower transaction costs and faster payment settlement, reducing the behind-the-scenes friction in payments. According to research from The Motley Fool, it can take days for a debit or credit card transaction to fully settle -- the point where it is finalized, and the seller receives the money. Blockchains can do it in minutes.The biggest benefit of stablecoins for today's consumers is that they reduce the costs of global money transfers, which currently average 6.5% of the transfer amount. Even so, my friend was missing the bigger picture. If stablecoins become the default way to pay for goods and services, it would be similar to the shift from cash to credit cards. We're talking about a change in the world's financial plumbing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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MasterCard Inc. 430,10 -4,46% MasterCard Inc.
Visa Inc. 281,80 -1,66% Visa Inc.

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