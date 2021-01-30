Staccato Plans for Continued Growth

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Staccato 2011, LLC announced today team, product, and distribution updates.

In October 2020 , Staccato reached a company milestone of its 2011® pistols being approved for duty by over 250 law enforcement agencies across the country. Continuing to receive an overwhelming response from law enforcement, Staccato has since added 30 more agencies to the list. Staccato 2011® pistols are now approved by over 280 agencies. To keep pace with growth in the professional market, Buck Pierson (USMC GySgt ret.) has been promoted from Director to Vice President of Law Enforcement and Military Business. Pierson will expand his team in 2021.

Having exceeded 2020 sales expectations, Staccato's winning lineup of 2011® pistols will receive updates based on customer feedback and will continue to feature products for a range of solutions: Concealed Carry (Staccato C DPO, Staccato C2, Staccato C2 DPO), Duty and Personal Defense (Staccato P, Staccato P DPO), and the "X" Series for Range and Competition (Staccato XC, Staccato XL).

2021 product updates include the following:

New in 2021, all 2011® pistol models are finished with a flush-fit 11-degree crown barrel. All models will also include a redesigned slide stop optimized to interact with the magazine follower for flawless, reliable lockback after each and every magazine.



Every Staccato P and P DPO, the company's trusted and reliable duty pistol, will now include the Tactical Advantage magwell as a standard option.



The Staccato P DPO and Staccato C2 DPO models will see a price reduction, effective immediately.



Factory-approved optic mounting plates are now available to support the latest red dot sights from leading manufacturers to include the: Aimpoint ACRO, Holosun 509T, Vortex Razor and the Trijicon RMRcc. The DPO system of course continues to support existing pistol optics from Leupold, Trijicon, Holosun and others.

In addition, all 2021 Staccato pistols include the following continuous improvement updates which were implemented throughout 2020:

New DPO optic mounting system with lower profile plates and lower-height co-witness sights.



New extractor with improved hook geometry.



Dawson aluminum magazine base-pads, which prevent magazine over-insertion coupled with improved magazines.

Finally, Staccato is focused on providing customers the best experience possible while purchasing Staccato 2011® pistols -- whether online or at a dealer location.

In 2020, Staccato launched e-commerce capabilities to provide a more seamless, direct buying process for customers. As an extension of these efforts, this year Staccato2011.com will provide online shoppers with opportunities to tailor guns to meet their specific needs and wants. Currently, customers can add available custom options (i.e., DLC barrel, coating). Additional custom options such as threaded barrels and X-series slide cuts for the P and C2 will be added soon.



Staccato also continues to partner with a select group of premier retailers across the country who provide extraordinary experiences in strategic market locations. The company has increased production capabilities to make Staccato 2011® pistols more readily available to retail customers during this time of inventory shortages.

"We are incredibly grateful for the men and women who support us and our mission of protecting and celebrating American freedoms," Marine Corps veteran Nate Horvath, CEO, Staccato said. "Our team works diligently to back both professional and civilian shooters by delivering the best product possible with the highest level of support and service. I believe our recent improvements will allow us to continue delivering on that promise."

The company looks forward to another momentous year building reliable, insanely accurate, and easy-to-shoot handguns for all shooters.

For additional information on company and product updates, tune in to a Facebook Live chat on Monday, February 1 at 12:00 PM CT. The event will hosted by Staccato's Chief Experience Officer, Tony Pignato.

About Staccato: Twenty-five years ago, Staccato (formerly STI) revolutionized competition shooting by bringing the world a new gun platform, the 2011®. Built with FlaTec™, Staccato 2011® pistols are trusted by elite law enforcement teams like the U.S. Marshals SOG, the Texas Rangers, and LAPD Metro. Staccato pistols are approved for duty by over 280 agencies across the country. Reliable, durable, insanely accurate, safe, and easy to shoot well, Staccato pistols are fast becoming the pistol of choice for shooters of all skill levels ranging from professionals to home defenders to beginners. With a lifetime warranty, Staccato handguns are designed, precision engineered, and handcrafted in Georgetown, Texas, and built with American steel and parts. As an American firearms manufacturer, Staccato is proud that over 25% of its team members are veterans and 100% are patriots.

