Stack Overflow to replace 28% of its workforce with generative AI

Stack Overflow, a question-and-answer portal for developers, is laying off nearly a third of its workforce to replace it with generative AI -driven coding assistants, such as Microsoft Copilot, Amazon CodeWhisperer, and Google Bard."This year we took many steps to spend less. Changes have been pursued through the lens of minimizing the impact on the lives of Stackers. Unfortunately, those changes were not enough and we have made the extremely difficult decision to reduce the company's headcount by approximately 28%," company CEO Prashanth Chandrasekar wrote in a blog post.