STADIUM Shops: Global, personalized, free online gift shops

Users can create unlimited, personalized shops for free. Recipients in over 100+ countries can redeem gifts ranging from snack boxes, gourmet dishes, branded merchandise, gift cards, experiences, and more.

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STADIUM, today announced the launch of its newest product, STADIUM Shops, allowing users to easily create online gift shops.

STADIUM, launched one of its newest products, STADIUM Shops, allowing users to easily create online gift shops.

Aligned with its global gifting roots, STADIUM Shops is available to both global and US recipients. Engineered for easy use, users create a shop and buy points to send to recipients, allowing recipients to choose the items they want. Shop catalogs are incredibly robust and include gift cards, branded swag, snacks, regional eats, high-end electronics, and more.

Aiming to redefine shops as a flexible solution, STADIUM Shops offers dozens of templates, specially curated for employee recognition/motivation and all occasions. The versatility of an online shop ensures an all-encompassing solution, whether you're gifting to recipients or recognizing employees. Create a shop for:

Employee recognition: Celebrate work anniversaries, onboarding, intern appreciation, and more.

Celebrate work anniversaries, onboarding, intern appreciation, and more. Occasions: Commemorate Mother's Day, Earth Day, Customer Service Week, Tax Day, and more.

Commemorate Mother's Day, Earth Day, Customer Service Week, Tax Day, and more. Employee motivation: Have a shop on-demand to show your gratitude for employees or as a company shop.

Have a shop on-demand to show your gratitude for employees or as a company shop. General use: Use your gift shop for any use case.

Use your gift shop for any use case. E-commerce: Create a shop and set your margins to earn (ideal for content creators and influencers).

Create a shop and set your margins to earn (ideal for content creators and influencers). Fundraising: Raise money to support a cause you care about with your shop.

While gifting often requires strategic tailoring to the occasion and recipient, Shops was created to bridge this gap. Shaunak Amin, CEO of STADIUM, says, "STADIUM Shops is a customizable online storefront solution used for gifting, recognition, and motivation and has been a natural next step for us. We wanted to offer our customers many gift options in one easy-to-setup system while maintaining other beloved features: generating a secure, unique treat link per order, letting recipients enter their physical addresses, and collecting Thank You messages to gauge feedback."

Shop personalization is also thoughtfully embedded in every aspect. Features include the ability to

Edit your shop's catalog

Add branded swag to your shop

Add a logo or banner

Connect a custom domain

Integrate with 2,000+ apps

STADIUM's online storefront solution offers endless possibilities, ensuring a way to gift, promote employee recognition, or celebrate any occasion.

For more information, visit bystadium.com or create a free shop .

About STADIUM:



STADIUM is a global gifting, bonding, and perks platform. We're the platform helping you engage and thrive in the live-and-work anywhere world. Comprised of SnackMagic (snacks), SwagMagic (swag), the Department of Superior Dishes (regional eats), and TeamBuilds (virtual experiences), use our multiple brands to seamlessly gift 1 or 1,000+ recipients, no matter where they are in the world.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stadium-shops-global-personalized-free-online-gift-shops-301812169.html

SOURCE STADIUM