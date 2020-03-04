Stadiumred Group Adds Creative Riff To Its Agency Collective

NEW YORK, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global marketing agency holding company Stadiumred Group has added experiential marketing powerhouse Creative Riff to its growing agency collective. In the last two years, Stadiumred Group has closed four acquisitions with plans to acquire one to three additional agencies opportunistically by the end of 2020.

Launched in 2015, Creative Riff has partnered with iconic and innovative brands – including FX Networks, FOX, ABC, Hulu, Marvel Studios, CÎROC, amongst others – to strategically choreograph and artfully build unique experiences for consumers. Headquartered in New York, Creative Riff also has offices in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Stadiumred Group's clients looking to increase the scale of their marketing efforts with experiential activations and programming now have seamless access to Creative Riff's capabilities. The agency will work with Stadiumred Group's portfolio of agencies – including MagicBullet Media, SevenBlue, and Gyrosity Projects – to take their experiential offering to the next level.

"With the addition of Creative Riff, we now have the best service offering in experiential, an area that has become a cornerstone of many large-scale marketing campaigns," said Stadiumred Group Founder and CEO Claude Zdanow. "Bringing their award-winning team into the fold means that a top-notch agency will spearhead our experiential capabilities while allowing our existing agencies to focus on their creative specialties."

Creative Riff's work has been recognized among industry leaders as best in class. In 2019, they produced the Atlanta Ice Block Party, an immersive event for FX Networks' "Atlanta Robbin' Season," which won gold in the 2019 Promax North America Awards. The agency also conceptualized and created two activations that won gold at last year's Ex Awards for Best of Use of Technology and Social Media for FX's "American Horror Story Eccentricities Gallery" at San Diego Comic-Con and Best PR Stunt for FOX's "Last Man Standing" Binge Watching Contest.

"Experiential has grown from one-off immersive activations to an essential component of brand storytelling," said Creative Riff Founder and CEO Ryan Coan. "By working with our sister agencies, which are experts at their crafts, we can tell comprehensive brand stories using a wide range of capabilities including creative content development, event management and more."

Coan and his partner Michele Di Paolo, Creative Riff's Chief Operating Officer, each have close to a decade of experiential marketing experience. They quickly grew the agency increasing revenue 50% year over year while maintaining key clients in the entertainment industry. The agency is a mainstay at Comic-Con International, activating with six different broadcast, cable, and streaming networks over the past five years creating experiences for 28 shows.

"Stadiumred Group provides us scale and the ability to effortlessly integrate our sister agency offerings," said Di Paolo. "Selling to Stadiumred Group was the most logical business decision for us because of the long-term benefit of being able to stay competitive and grow within a network. We are excited to approach 2020 with fresh talent and our united agency capabilities."

