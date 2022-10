Staff at therapists’ union seek counselling over ‘fire and rehire’ plan

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Plan to axe one in 10 staff at Royal College of Occupational Therapists, which champions workplace wellbeing, called ‘rank hypocrisy’Staff at a therapists’ trade union are threatening to strike over plans to make one in 10 of them redundant which have driven many to seek therapy themselves.Workers at the Royal College of Occupational Therapists (RCOT) said they were given just three days to decide whether to accept redundancy or reapply for other jobs on worse terms in a process criticised as “fire and rehire”. Continue reading...