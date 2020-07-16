StaffDNA Honored with the 2020 Inno on Fire Award

PLANO, Texas, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NTX Inno, an online network that covers innovation, technology and entrepreneurship in North Texas, recently named StaffDNA to the 2020 Inno on Fire Awards list. These awards recognize 50 of the most innovative companies that are thriving and making a revolutionary impact in the community.

"The Dallas-Fort Worth area is home to many innovative tech-savvy companies, and we're honored to be recognized alongside the Inno on Fire award winners," said Sheldon Arora, CEO and founder of StaffDNA, which recently launched a first-of-its kind digital marketplace for the healthcare industry.

"Self-service technology has changed everything we do. You book your own travel right from your phone, request ride-sharing transportation with a single click and order groceries directly to your door—but the self-service model was missing from the staffing industry. So we built the first mobile-based platform that gives professionals everything they need to find and manage jobs themselves without a middleman."

The Inno on Fire award winners are based on nominations from readers and showcase startups that have had a banner year—people and companies with new funding, recent product launches, hot hires and innovative approaches to solving problems, according to NTX Inno's website. The complete list of 2020 winners can be found here.

The virtual awards celebration will be held Aug. 20 during a video conference.

Founded by staffing veterans, technology leaders and private investors, StaffDNA has created the new staffing model that gives professionals complete control to find and manage jobs independently—without recruiters or barriers. StaffDNA is the first digital marketplace that is built-on the industry's most advanced staffing platform, which allows professionals to connect directly with employers and get real-time updates. StaffDNA gives healthcare professionals the freedom to find the jobs they want, while making it easier for healthcare facilities to manage their staffing needs more efficiently than ever before. To learn more, visit www.staffdna.com. StaffDNA's app is available to download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

