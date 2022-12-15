Ihre Meinung zählt: Wie bewerten Sie finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen!-w-
15.12.2022 18:41:00

Staffing Employment Holds Steady in Third Quarter

2.1% Year-to-Year Job Growth in Q3

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffing jobs rose 2.1% year-to-year in the third quarter of 2022, and U.S. staffing companies employed an average of 2.8 million temporary and contract workers per week, according to data released today by the American Staffing Association.

Temporary and contract staffing sales totaled $39.0 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 7.9% from the third quarter of 2021.

Staffing employment and sales have historically seen quarter-to-quarter gains following first quarter declines. Third-quarter data have shown a slight deviation from this trend—staffing jobs edged down by 0.3% (about 9,000 jobs) quarter-to-quarter, but temporary and contract staffing sales grew by 1.4%.

"Demand for staffing services remains healthy amid a tight labor market and continued economic uncertainty," said Richard Wahlquist, ASA president and chief executive officer. "U.S. businesses recognize that staffing companies are uniquely equipped to meet the hiring challenges of today and provide them with the workers and the workforce agility they need to compete, grow, and thrive in the coming year."

Looking ahead, staffing firms are optimistic about the first quarter of 2023, projecting their revenue to grow 10.0% year-to-year. They further expect full year revenue for 2022 to increase 10.5% from 2021.

To learn more about the quarterly ASA Staffing Employment and Sales Survey, visit americanstaffing.net/quarterly-survey, or follow ASA research on Twitter.

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/staffing-employment-holds-steady-in-third-quarter-301704502.html

SOURCE American Staffing Association

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Aussagen der Notenbanken verunsichern Anleger: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street mit Abgaben -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex gaben am Freitag nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag klar schwächer, der Dow Jones rutschte unter die 33.000-Punkte-Marke. Zum Wochenausklang ging es an den Märkten in Asien mehrheitlich abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen