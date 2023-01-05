Staffmark Group Announces Final $25k Winner in Their Job Fest $100K Giveaway

CINCINNATI, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffmark Group announced their final $25k winner in Job Fest 2022, their annual hiring and employee reward campaign for working talent. Betty Gilliam of West Memphis, Arkansas was named the winner. Gilliam joined the team in October 2022 and earned entries to win simply by working 36+ hours per week.

Job Fest is hosted by Staffmark Group's commercial staffing companies and includes special events and a $100k giveaway.

"There is no one more deserving than Betty. She is a wonderful person and a dependable, reliable employee with a great work ethic," said Judy Edwards, on-site manager with Staffmark Group.

Job Fest is hosted by Staffmark Group's commercial staffing companies – Advantage Resourcing, Pro Staff, and Staffmark – and it includes special events and giveaways. This year's prizes were the largest that they have ever offered during this event: twenty-five (25) $1,000 prizes and three (3) $25,000 prizes, for a total of $100,000. Bryan Ladd of Kansas City, MO and Javen Dominique of Houma, LA were the other two grand prize winners.

While the annual campaign has now come to a close, Staffmark Group continues to have a number of great job opportunities available across the country, and Gilliam encourages job seekers to apply: "I love my job! I have flexibility and a schedule that fits my needs. Joining the Staffmark Group team is a great move! I highly recommend it."

To learn more about Job Fest 2022 and see a full list of winners, visit www.worknowandwin.com. To learn more about the Staffmark Group family of brands, visit www.staffmarkgroup.com.

About Staffmark Group

Staffmark Group is one of the largest staffing companies in the United States and has been providing outstanding service for over 40 years. A proud member of RGF Staffing, Staffmark Group operates in over 400 locations, providing staffing solutions across a comprehensive range of disciplines, including contingent staffing, direct/permanent hire, on-site staffing management services, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and master service provider (MSP). To learn more about Staffmark Group, visit www.staffmarkgroup.com.

About RGF Staffing

RGF Staffing is a leading global HR services provider with activities in Asia Pacific, Europe, Japan and North America. Every day more than 300,000 people work for businesses and institutions via the RGF Staffing network. RGF Staffing is part of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. For further information please visit www.rgfstaffing.com.

