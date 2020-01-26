StaffScapes Earns Circle of Safety Award, First-Ever Win by a Colorado PEO

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StaffScapes, a human resource solution firm, has earned the Circle of Safety award, the first professional employer organization (PEO) in Colorado to ever win the honor.

Pinnacol Assurance gives the award to businesses who have shown high performance in financial and claims management and loss control while demonstrating a commitment to workplace safety.

Award winners account for less than one percent of Pinnacol policyholders. To even be eligible for the Circle of Safety, businesses have to have a four-year combined loss ratio of 35 percent or less, have no non-compliant audits, hold the Colorado Cost Containment Certification, and have no fatalities, among other requirements.

As a PEO, StaffScapes is a unique winner. Professional Employer Organizations partner with businesses to become the employer of record, shouldering many responsibilities that keep a business healthy and growing but often take employers away from their core functions.

StaffScapes helps businesses in the Metro-North area and throughout Colorado navigate the complex landscape of human resource compliance, policies, and best practices. The company covers all aspects of human resources, handling payroll processing, workers' compensation, employee benefits, regulatory reporting, and more. Clients relieved of time-consuming HR duties have found they have less risk of legal trouble, less overhead, lower insurance costs, and more time to focus on the company's mission and attracting and keeping employees.

President Jim Thibodeau founded the company in 1996. He and his team work with a wide variety of employers, from family-owned service businesses to manufacturers to disaster recovery firms that send employees all over the country.

StaffScapes is filled with experts who can address issues from OSHA requirements to streamlining the onboarding process. Because HR is the sole focus of StaffScapes, it can bring the power and resources usually only found at large corporations to small and mid-sized businesses.

StaffScapes also focuses on compliance and mitigation, one of the most complicated areas faced by small to medium-sized companies. Legislators, bureaucrats, and courts at every level of government, plus professional organizations, can quickly change the rules governing employee relations. StaffScapes tracks all of this information so that its clients don't have to. This helps avoid fines, lawsuits, and other problems. It also fills the company's stated purpose of providing hassle-free HR throughout Colorado.

