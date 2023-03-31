|
31.03.2023 12:15:00
Stag Industrial Is a Buy for 2023 and Beyond
Real estate has long provided some shelter from economic storms, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) can be a powerful way to grow wealth. That's true even when share prices are being buffeted by economic downdrafts, as REIT dividend payments keep the passive income going while investors wait for share prices to recover.But you must choose well. One to consider for a long-term buy-and-hold now is Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG). This industrial REIT has grown quickly and rewarded shareholders nicely in its dozen years of life, inspiring confidence that it can continue to build on that positive record.Stag went public in 2011 and has expanded its portfolio from 14.2 million square feet and 93 buildings in 26 states to 111.6 million square feet and 563 buildings in 41 states. Over that time, this Boston-based trust also has provided a total return that has crushed that of two benchmark exchange-traded funds: the Vanguard Real Estate ETF and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF.Continue reading
