05.07.2022 22:54:24

STAG Industrial Names William Crooker CEO

(RTTNews) - STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) Tuesday announced that it has appointed William Crooker as Chief Executive Officer, in addition to his current role as President. The company also appointed Crooker to the Board.

As Chief Executive Officer, Crooker will lead and manage the company's business, execute the strategies developed by management and the Board and serve as the chief spokesperson to the Company's employees, stockholders and business counterparties.

Further, Benjamin Butcher transitioned from Chief Executive Officer to Executive Chairman of the Board. As Executive Chairman, Butcher will manage the business of the Board, regularly consult with Crooker on key corporate matters and serve as a liaison between the Board and the management team.

The company further announced that effective July 1st the Board promoted Michael Chase to Executive Vice President, in addition to his current role as Chief Investment Officer.

Stag Industrial Inc. 30,28 -1,01%

