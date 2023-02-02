02.02.2023 14:35:00

Stagwell Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results for the Three Months and Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) announced today the Company will report financial results for the three and twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2022, on Thursday, March 2, 2023, before the market open.

Stagwell will host a video webcast to review those results the same day at 8:30 AM (ET). To register and view the webcast, visit this link. 

A replay of the webcast will be available following the event at Stagwell's website, https://www.stagwellglobal.com/investors/ 

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing.  Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

IR Contact: 
Jason Reid
ir@stagwellglobal.com 

PR Contact: 
Beth Sidhu
pr@stagwellglobal.com 

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/Stagwell Inc.)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-schedules-conference-call-to-discuss-financial-results-for-the-three-months-and-twelve-months-ended-dec-31-2022-301737444.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Stagwell Inc Registered -A-mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Stagwell Inc Registered -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Stagwell Inc Registered -A- 7,36 0,34% Stagwell Inc Registered -A-

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen tiefer -- ATX letztlich unter Druck -- DAX vorm Wochenende schwach -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende nun doch deutlich nach, und auch der deutsche Leitindex musste im Freitagshandel Verluste hinnehmen. An der Wall Street geht es abwärts. In Asien waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen